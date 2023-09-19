Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Virtual Psychologist CEO recommends regular servicing of one's mental health

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Virtual Psychologist CEO Dervla Loughnane. Photo supplied
Virtual Psychologist CEO Dervla Loughnane. Photo supplied

A psychologist who runs an SMS counselling service for those in the bush recommends farmers treat their mental health as they would their machinery in light of impending drought conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.