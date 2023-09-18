Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 710 head at Toogoolawah on Friday.
Quality feeder steers and heifers remained unchanged, while the secondary feeders improved slightly in value with all major buyers in attendance.
The weaner and backgrounder cattle remain tough but improved in value slightly on the previous sale.
Cows and cows and calves remained unchanged on the previous week's reduced rates.
Charbray feeder steers 18 months old account Frantoio P/L, Boonah, sold for $1090/hd. K and J Cormack sold Brangus feeder steers 16 months old for $1000/hd. B and A McLaughlin, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $830/hd.
Rathcool Ent, Fernvale, sold Charolais cross steers eight months old for $800/hd. P and F Eggleston, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $790/hd. K and J Cormack, Mundubbera, sold Brangus weaner steers eight months old for $780/hd.
Mark and Emma Dennehy sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $750/hd. K and C Dobson, Wamuran, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers eight months old for $740/hd. L and P Haynes, Linville, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $740/hd.
Ben Hardy, Emu Creek, sold Bazadais cross weaner steers six months old for $670/hd. N and K Green, Kilcoy, sold Limousin cross weaner steers six months old for $650/hd. D and F Williamson, Linville, sold good quality, light weight Charolais cross weaner steers six months old for $690/hd.
L and E Golinski, Colinton, sold Charbray cross feeder heifers 16 months old for $820/hd. Jimna Grazing, Jimna, sold Charolais cross light weight feeder heifers 14 months old for $710/hd. K and J Cormack, Mundubbera, sold Brangus feeder heifers 16 months old for $670/hd.
N and K Green, Kilcoy, sold Limousin cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $540/hd. Sarger P/L, Linville, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers eight months old for $500/hd. Aserlay farm, Maleny, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $480/hd. B and A McLoughlin, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $480/hd. S and S Gedda, Maleny, sold Charbray weaner heifers six months old for $460/hd.
D and F Williamson, Linville, sold a run of quality light weight Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for an average of $400/hd. M Barnes, Anduramba, sold Black Simmental cross weaner heifers six months old for $420/hd. Rathcool Ent, Fernvale, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $420/hd.
R and J Freeman, Tallegalla, sold Charolais bulls two years old for $4400 and $3500/hd. Heart E Grazing sold aged Charbray cows in forward store condition for $1000/hd. O'Briens Pastoral, Taloorum, sold Simmental cross Braford six tooth heifers for $1090/hd and young, store condition Braford cows for $670/hd.
Aged Angus cross cows and calves account J and L Caffrey sold for $1030/unit and Charolais cross cows for $940/unit. Young Brahman cows with Brahman calves at foot account R and L Perkins sold for $$720/hd.
