N and K Green, Kilcoy, sold Limousin cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $540/hd. Sarger P/L, Linville, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers eight months old for $500/hd. Aserlay farm, Maleny, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $480/hd. B and A McLoughlin, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $480/hd. S and S Gedda, Maleny, sold Charbray weaner heifers six months old for $460/hd.

