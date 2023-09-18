Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers to $830/hd at Toogoolawah

Updated September 18 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Charolais cross weaner steers, six to eight months old account B and A McLoughlin, Gatton, sold for $830/head at Toogoolawah.
