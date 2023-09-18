Following the success of last year's first-ever fish races, punters at Morven's big September race meeting got involved again this year.
Thanks to Peter Elmes' auctioneering skills, the fish average jumped by $350 from last year and a total of $1972 was raised for LifeFlight Queensland.
The lucky racegoers who bought Nemo swam home winners with $2070 for its owners, while the people who splashed out on Dash were able to put $870 in their pockets.
Organisers thanked everyone for taking part and enabling them to raise money for the aero-medical retrieval charity.
The races followed a big six-race program that included the feature race, the Morven Cup, won by Unrestricted, who is trained by Wayne Baker and was ridden by Emily Pomfrett.
Patrons finished up dancing the night away to the sounds of Horn Dogs.
