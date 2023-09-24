Strong UniSQ industry partnerships are a win-win for researchers and industry alike

University of Southern Queensland School of Agriculture and Environmental Science research assistant and hardware technician Corey Plant. Photo by David Martinelli, University of Southern Queensland

Despite having the perfect surname for it, Corey Plant never initially set out to work in the agricultural world.

In fact, Mr Plant wasn't sure what he wanted to do until some dedicated high school teachers helped guide him on the path towards a Head Start course at the University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ).

"As a kid growing up in the rural area, I just loved creating things. I always had that creative mindset and imagination of a child, but also that typical child attitude of not really enjoying school," Mr Plant said.

"But I had a couple of really invested teachers in Grade 9 and 10 at Crow's Nest State School who opened my eyes to the possibilities of things I enjoyed, like math and science and woodworking," he said.

"And then, in Year 11 and 12 at Toowoomba Christian College, my teachers encouraged me to do a Head Start engineering course through the University of Southern Queensland."

The University of Southern Queensland has engineering and science degrees to get you one step closer to making profound changes in bettering our world. Picture supplied

Head Start is the University of Southern Queensland's academic extension program for high-achieving Year 10, 11 or 12 students. The Head Start program gives students a taste of what university is really like by studying one university subject a semester while working towards their QCE.

It was this Head Start course which sparked Mr Plant's love for mechatronic engineering, and which eventually led him down the path to a Bachelor of Engineering and into an academic career with the University's Centre for Agricultural Engineering.

"It wasn't until the final year of my degree when I did professional work experience with the Centre for Agricultural Engineering - I was doing a lot of machine vision work and really enjoyed it," he said.

"At the end of that work experience, I was offered a managerial role and one thing led to another, and now I'm employed full time with the university's School of Agriculture and Environmental Science."

Mr Plant's current role as research assistant and hardware technician sees him involved in hardware setup for a range of university research projects - whether it be setting up sensors in the field, working with machinery, developing automation, and facilitating data management.

Most recently, Mr Plant has been working on a variable rate trial for the application of liquid fertiliser in a field - a project which, when complete, has the potential to save farmers' time, money, and labour in the real world of agriculture.

And while Mr Plant didn't initially see an obvious link between mechatronic engineering and agriculture, he said it had been a perfect match for his skillset.

"I went through and did mechatronic engineering which doesn't really seem ag-related at all, but it's crazy the amount of mechanical and electronic engineering that does go into agricultural systems and technology.

"That's been the most exciting and fun part for me; all the skills that I have in electronics and tech - all the nerdy stuff - it's really fun to apply all of that to the agricultural industry."

The University of Southern Queensland works with industry to develop viable environmentally friendly solutions to some of the worlds largest commodities. Picture supplied

Mr Plant praised the university's strong industry partnerships and collaborations to have a real-world impact.

"The university is like a hub for connecting all those industry partners to the new and improving research elements of agriculture.

"That strong collaboration really excites both farmers and researchers, because researchers need somewhere to test their tech, and farmers get the opportunity to see if this tech will work for them. Everyone benefits."

