Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Grant and Robyn Myles claim a treble at Ballyneety's 60th campdraft

By Robyn Paine
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ballyneety Campdraft, Rodeo and Gymkhana celebrated their 60th anniversary last weekend held on the private property of Michael and Lindy Dickson, 70 kilometres north of Aramac close to Lake Dunn on the Sculptures Trail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.