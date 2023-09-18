The Ballyneety Campdraft, Rodeo and Gymkhana celebrated their 60th anniversary last weekend held on the private property of Michael and Lindy Dickson, 70 kilometres north of Aramac close to Lake Dunn on the Sculptures Trail.
The event is famous for being country oriented and being conducted for local competitors, the weekend is renowned for being laid back and has been described as the beating heart of Australia and symbolic of rural and bush life.
Queensland Country Life spoke with John Williams, from Aramac, who was one of the three foundation committee members who initiated the Ballyneety Campdraft, Rodeo and Gymkhana.
Mr Williams said that along with Dick Wright and Clarry Jackson, discussions were held at a tennis club meeting in 1963 and within a couple of months the first event was conducted on the private property of Doug McAuliffe. Mr Williams' father, Keith, was the inaugural secretary and held the position from 1963 to 1979.
Grant and Robyn Myles, who manage Yarrowmere Station, Pentland, had a weekend to remember claiming a treble, with Robyn having a dominant victory in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Novice riding Lucy and Grant teaming up with his horse Tilly to claim the Queensland Rural Maiden and the Graslan Open. This was the first time the Myles family had competed at Ballyneety and going by the family's success it won't be the last.
Jericho competitor Chloe McLean riding Eclipse also claimed a double taking out the O'Brien Family Juvenile and the Ann Hay Memorial Ladies. The Tony Duke Memorial Encouragement was won by Alpha competitor CJ Gleeson riding Charm who held a narrow single point victory over Joel Gleeson and Saloon.
Liberty Henwood and Charlie scored 76 points to take out the Royanna Performance Horses Junior. The Teeraa Holdings Mini was won by Layla Masters riding Minty with 86 points, while the Action Helicopters Led Mini was won by Kelsey Kirby riding Pepper.
Judges for the event included Deb O'Brien, Cheyenne O'Brien, Ross Rideout and David Gleeson, with the campdraft cattle kindly donated by Dan and Christina Parker, Clare Station, Jericho, and David Hay, Kismet Station, Jericho, and transported by Jimmy Stralow.
Proceeds from the Ballyneety Campdraft are distributed to local clubs and the Royal Flying Doctors Service. The Ballyneety Campdraft committee acknowledged and appreciated the support from members and non members that assisted in the running of the event.
Campdraft events on this weekend include the Mundubbera Golden Stirrup, Twin Hills, Westmar, and Augathella.
