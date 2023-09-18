Grant and Robyn Myles, who manage Yarrowmere Station, Pentland, had a weekend to remember claiming a treble, with Robyn having a dominant victory in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Novice riding Lucy and Grant teaming up with his horse Tilly to claim the Queensland Rural Maiden and the Graslan Open. This was the first time the Myles family had competed at Ballyneety and going by the family's success it won't be the last.