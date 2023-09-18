Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a stronger market for quality weaners at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Feedlot operators competed strongly on a quality lineup of suitable steers.
Yawarra Pty Ltd, Nindooinbah, sold Santa steers two years for $1100. Charbray steers account Earth Farm Discoveries, Natural Bridge, sold for $1090.
Evans and Rowling, Hatton Vale, sold Droughtmaster steers 15 months for $900. Droughtmaster weaner steers account The Cronk Family Trust, Christmas Creek, sold for $690.
Terry Dickson, Glenlogan, sold Santa weaner steers for $610. Santa weaner steers account Ian Sellars, Rosevale, sold for $590. Evans and Rowling sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months for $580.
William and Patricia Hester, Stapylton, sold Angus cross heifers for $620. Tony and Chantal Ludwig, Lamington, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $360.
Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Dominic and Annette Muchow, Logan Reserve, sold for $330. The Cronk Family Trust sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $325.
Paradise Creek, Glamorgan Vale, sold Brangus weaner heifers for $330. Santa weaner heifers account Ian Sellars sold for $305.
Gavin Wooden, Biddaddaba, sold Angus Cows and calves for $790. Angus cross Cows and calves account Ian Sellars sold for $780. Brahman cross Cows and calves account Rob Arnold, Veresdale, sold for $720.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.