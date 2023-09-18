Queensland Country Life
Santa steers hit $1100 at Beaudesert

September 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Earth Farm Discoveries, Natural Bridge, sold Charbray Steers for $1090 at Beaudesert.
Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a stronger market for quality weaners at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

