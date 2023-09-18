Fat cattle and weaner heifers stronger at Eidsvold

There were 200 head yarded at Eidsvold cattle sale last week, with most descriptions selling to a softer market.
Fat cattle and weaner heifers sold to a slightly stronger trend with light Charolais cross weaner heifers selling around the 200c/kg mark.
Signs of the prevailing dry conditions reflected through the cattle with a mixed yarding on quality and conditions.
Store cows sold between 100c/kg to 140c/kg with better conditioned cows making $928.
Brangus steers from Eidsvold sold for 240c/kg at 242kg returning $582/hd. Hereford cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 240c/kg at 400kg returning $960/hd.
Hereford cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 274c/kg at 344kg returning $944/hd. Santa cross steers from Mt Perry sold for 270c/kg at 362kg returning $978/hd.
Charolais cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 260c/kg at 232kg returning $604/hd. Brangus steers from Mundubbera sold for 230c/kg at 311kg returning $717/hd.
Brangus heifers from Eidsvold sold for 194c/kg at 173kg returning $335/hd. Charolais cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 190c/kg at 250kg returning $476/hd.
Charolais cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 206c/kg at 190kg returning $391/hd.
Braford cows and calves from Mundubbera sold at $1000/unit.
