Charolais cross weaner heifers sell for 206c at Eidsvold

Updated September 18 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 12:30pm
Fat cattle and weaner heifers stronger at Eidsvold
There were 200 head yarded at Eidsvold cattle sale last week, with most descriptions selling to a softer market.

