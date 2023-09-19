Queensland Country Life
Charolais steers sell for $1330 at Laidley

September 19 2023 - 10:00am
Milk tooth heifers sold for $1010 at Laidley.
There were 309 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

