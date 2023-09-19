There were 309 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
In tough times the market held up well, with cattle firm to dearer.
The introduction of a southern buyer, particularly for all descriptions of stores, saw those plainer types much improved.
The majority of weaner and backgrounder steers were purchased by western buyers.
GC Pastoral, Peranga, sold Charolais steers for $1330 and cows for $1250. Kevin McKenzie, Laceys Creek, sold Charolais cows for $1270 and $1000. Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold milk tooth Santa feeder heifers for $1010 and a pen of cows for $990.
LC Livestock, Lowood, sold a Charbray bull for $2000. Gordon and Vicki Brewster, Glamorganvale, sold Santa cows to $1290. Valerie Sparks, Blenheim, sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for $950 and $850.
Fleur Adams and Craig Simpson, Mulgowie, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1100. Anthony Naughton, Grantham, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $780. Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold Santa backgrounder steers for $990.
Darren Rowe, Blenheim, sold Santa cross steers for $820. Daryl Herschell sold Brahman light feeder steers for $890 and $800. CAP Genomics, Moore, sold a line of Senepol steers for $780.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.