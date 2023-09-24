Air support and UHFs when mustering are invaluable.
Without both of them, you have to muster the old fashioned way.
That involves lots of riding back and forth across your section of paddock in a zigzag pattern while looking for stock, dust, fresh tracks and recent camps, which are notable by wet urine patches and fresh poo as that's one of the first things stock do after they've had a nap.
You do all this while dodging bushes, branches, fallen trees and surprise holes in the ground and keeping watch for the tracks of whoever is working the sections of paddock next to you so you know you've gone far enough, but not too far.
And when you do find stock, you poke along with them, hoping to find someone else or the gate out before the day ends.
So having the eye in the sky is a great thing.
However, pilots, like cattle, vary in temperament enormously.
Some are micro-managers and on the radio all the time, some keep strict radio silence unless necessary, and the best ones are calm, rational and repeat everything twice.
They're used to talking to people on bikes who often miss the first comment due to wind noise.
Relations can sometimes become a little strained between ground staff and air staff.
The person in the air can see the big picture, like that little mob of cattle trying to sneak away in the wrong direction, or the lead of the mob that's galloping and needs to be pulled up ASAP or the fresh mob that's two or three kilometres away.
I'm particularly talking about mulga country now, where on the ground you can sometimes only see 20m away.
So the pilot will send a ground person (GP) or two to block those cattle, gather in some more or bend others back the right way.
It may be a long way across the paddock to the new task, dodging all manner of obstacles and getting whipped by mulga branches as you go, and the pilot may gently encourage and support the GP by such comments as 'I need you here NOW!' 'Faster, or we're gunna blow these cattle!' and 'just ride the bloody thing!'
Although if the GP is a spouse, the urging from the air is sometimes counterproductive and may induce the GP to go on strike for an indefinite period....or so I've heard.
- Wendy Sheehan, rangeland grazier
