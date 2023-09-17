Classified Santa Gertrudis made to $19,000 while Angus bulls topped $12,000 culminating in a bottom line average of $8257 at Friday's annual Santahat Santa Gertrudis Sale, outside Monto.
Conducted by the Hatton families, Santahat stud, Monto the result saw 37 Santa Gertrudis bulls set a $9378 average while 23 Angus and Superblack herd bulls returned a $6695 average for 94 per cent clearance.
The sale witnessed a complete clearance of the Santa Gertrudis component of the catalogue. A wide geographical area of the state was represented in the buyers list for the fully oats prepared sale team.
Sale topper was the 23-month-old, Santahat T251. The 789 kilogram son of the prepotent, Warenda Kilimanjaro K4 (P) from a Yarrawonga J1206 dam posted an EMA measurement of 136 sq cm and rib and rump fat measurements of 17 and 11mm respectively.
Taking home the market topper were Mitch and Anna Servin, Boonarga, Theodore.
Major supporters of the fixture were repeat clients, Southwick Pty Ltd., Dunira, Moura accounting for 11 head for on average $9000.
Fred Spannagle, Ridgeview, Emerald signed off on five for on average $6200 including the top selling Superblack entry for $11,000. Charlton Grazing, Alroy Station, Longreach took four for a $5000 average including a trio of Angus bulls.
David and Sonya Greenup, Rosevale stud, Jandowae outlaid $15,000 for the sale opener, a paternal half-brother to the sale topper, Santahat T253 (P).
The Becker family, Paranui, Theodore selected three Santa bulls for a $10,333 average topping at $15,000 for a polled son of Santahat Kidman K64 (P) aged 23-month-old.
Brindabella Partnership, Brindabella, Theodore also took three Santa bulls for a $6000 medium.
Sandy Pointon and Sons, Mt Eagle, Abercorn returned taking five from the Santa and Superblack sections for on average $6400.
Selling agents were Hourn & Bishop Qld and interfaced with StockLive
