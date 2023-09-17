Queensland Country Life
Santahat bull sale sees bulls finding homes across the state

By Kent Ward
September 17 2023 - 5:00pm
The $19,000 Santahat T251 with vendor Brett Hatton, Santahat stud, Monto and purchaser, Mitch Servin, Boonarga, Theodore. Picture: Kent Ward
Classified Santa Gertrudis made to $19,000 while Angus bulls topped $12,000 culminating in a bottom line average of $8257 at Friday's annual Santahat Santa Gertrudis Sale, outside Monto.

