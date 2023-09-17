The Mahony family of Gyranda Santa Gertrudis saw huge support at their annual sale on Saturday, September 16, held on-property, near Theodore, with the top three sires headed back to stud duties at their new homes.
Overall, of the 95 lots offered, 93 sold for a clearance of 98 per cent, achieving an average of $9828 and gross of $914,000.
In a further breakdown of the sale, 82 of 83 classified 'S' bulls sold to an average of $10,110, topping at $28,000 three times, and 11 of 12 purebred herd bulls averaged $727, reaching a top price of $14,000.
The first to make the top money was lot 10, Gyranda Tequila T672, selling to the Macarthur family of the Normanby Santa Gertrudis stud, Boonah.
A 23-month-old son of Cree Jackaroo, out of Gyranda F109, 886 kilograms with an EMA of 132 square centimetres, IMF of 4.8 per cent, scrotal circumference of 41 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and 7 millimetres, respectively.
Next to reach the the pinnacle was lot 23, Gyranda Trendsetter, a 23-month-old son of Rosevale Quirindi, out of Gyranda P135, purchased by the Adams family of Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis, Taroom.
Trendsetter weighed 876kg, with an EMA of 135sq cm, IMF of 4.6pc, scrotal circumference of 40cm, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and 8mm, respectively.
Later in the draft, it was lot 71, Gyranda T600, who caught the eye of the Nock family, Red Mile Santa Gertrudis, Mundubbera, also reaching a top price of $28,000.
At 830kg, the 24-month-old son of Diamond H Utility U29, out of Gyranda Q659, posted an EMA of 134sq cm, IMF of 5.8pc, P8 and rib fats of 12 and 7mm, respectively, and measured 39.5cm in the working gear.
Volume buyers operated heavily on the day, with Consuelo Cattle Company, Rolleston, taking home the largest draft on the day, with 15 bulls averaging $6467, while Brodie and Company, Cloncurry, outlaid an average price of $6444 for nine bulls.
