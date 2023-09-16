A woman was critically injured in a four-car crash east of Roma on Friday afternoon that closed the Warrego Highway for a number of hours.
Multiple emergency service personnel were sent to the crash near Jackson that occurred at around 12.43pm.
According to police media, the accident involved a car towing a caravan that was turning right into a rest stop, and a four-wheel-drive that was overtaking it.
The driver of the 4WD lost control and rolled several times, coming to rest on the side of the road.
The Queensland Ambulance Service worked on the scene to stabilise an 81-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle that rolled.
She was suffering from head and chest injuries and was airlifted in a critical condition by the Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.
The rescue chopper crew was sent to assist shortly after 1pm, landing on the Warrego Highway, which had been closed by police.
Two people in their 50s were transported to the Roma Hospital in a stable condition, a man as a precaution for spinal injuries and a woman as an overall precaution.
Warrego Highway traffic was diverted for a number of hours.
