Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Updated

Woman injured in Warrego Highway crash passes away

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 18 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Ambulance Service and LifeFlight crews on the scene of the accident on Friday. Picture supplied.
Queensland Ambulance Service and LifeFlight crews on the scene of the accident on Friday. Picture supplied.

Updated September 18, 9.15am

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.