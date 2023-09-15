South west Queenslanders have been raising and pledging money for Roma's LifeFlight, thanks to both the auction of a road train of hay, and the donation of cattle selling fees at a Roma cattle sale.
The road train filled with hay bales valued at $10,000, donated by Andrew and Heidi Koschel of GVS Freightlines and hosted by Terry and Ginette Snow of Willinga Pastoral Company at the Juandah Plains Campdraft last weekend, was bought by Wallumbilla business owners Graham and Christina York for $33,000.
That sparked even more donations, including from ECM Livestock owner Pat Cleary, who donated around $6000 from his calcutta prize winnings, and Colliers Commercial and Residential Real Estate, who gave another $1000.
That brought the tally to $40,000.
The hay donation had been freighted up to the campdraft from NSW at no charge.
Purchaser Graham York said LifeFlight was a lifeline to people in the bush.
"We hope we never have to use the service, but we are so grateful LifeFlight is only a phone call away," he said.
LifeFlight south west regional advisory committee chair Kate Scott said they'd wanted to offer something different from the usual, as their auction item, for the Juandah Plains campdraft.
"We wanted to auction something people in this region really need; something that can assist people and they will actually find useful," she said.
"With this current weather situation, so many cattle farmers are bringing in hay, so we thought a road train of hay is going to be beneficial while also helping to support the vital work of LifeFlight.
"I didn't know what to expect, but this result is overwhelming. People are so generous with money, time and assistance. "
Ms Scott also thanked the Maranoa Regional Council for once again resolving to donate 50 per cent of the live weight and open auction selling fees, capped at $25,000, for each head of cattle sold at the Roma Saleyards sale on September 26.
Mayor Tyson Golder said LifeFlight played an essential role in providing emergency air rescue in the region and council was pleased to be able to donate to their organisation once again.
Ms Scott said they were grateful to council and the people of the Maranoa for supporting a service that supported them.
"Many of LifeFlight's missions are farming incidents involving injuries caused by machinery or involving animals. These are the kinds of serious accidents that could happen to any one of us, so it's reassuring to know the aeromedical crew is there if needed," she said.
Producers planning to sell at the charity sale can contact their preferred selling agent to find out more about donating.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.