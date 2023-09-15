It was a successful day for Jim and Jackie Wedge, and family, at the annual Ascot Charolais and Angus bull and heifer sale, held on-property at North Toolburra, Warwick, on Friday.
Overall, 178 of 180 lots sold for an overall clearance rate of 99 per cent, average price of $11,112, and gross of $1,978,000.
In a breakdown of the sale; 71 Angus bulls sold for an average of $14,859, topping at $34,000, and 62 Charolais bulls sold for an average of $10,758, topping at $23,000.
Additionally, 18 Angus heifers sold to average $7722, for a top of $26,000 and 26 Charolais heifers averaged $4077, topping at $7000.
One Charolais Angus cross bull also sold for $11,000.
Top honours on the day went to the lot 76 Angus bull, Ascot Stock Exchange, selling for $34,000 to the Wallangra Angus stud at Wandoan.
The 23-month-old son of Dunoon Prime Minister P758, out of Ascot Rado M335, weighed in at 856 kilograms, with an EMA of 135 square centimetres, IMF of 6.7 per cent, scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 15 and 11, respectively.
Reaching the top of the Charolais draft was lot 110, Ascot Trademark T115E, selling for $23,000 to Appleton Cattle Co, Yarmina.
A 17-month-old son of Ascot Juggernaut J134, out of Ascot M3E, he weighed 758kg, with a 120sq cm EMA, 6.2pc IMF, 39cm scrotal circumference, and P8 and rib fats of 12 and 9mm, respectively.
Volume buyers on the day included Camm Ag Group, Bowenville, who purchased eight head at an average price of $9875, BMP Cattle Co, Glenmorgan, taking home seven head to average $9000, and High Country, Eskdale, who bought seven head averaging $8439.
