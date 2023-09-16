Iconic Rockhampton business Georges Workwear and Country Outfitters is set to be put to auction in October on a walk in, walk out basis including the freehold property and stock on hand.
Set on a 922 square metre freehold block with a frontage to William Street and alongside Alma Lane, the popular 125 year old business offers both onsite and on-street parking for customers.
The attractive building with verandahs features plenty of floor space, two change rooms, an office area, lunchroom and toilets.
There is also a loft area upstairs that provides plenty of extra storage or opportunity to expand the retail space.
The property also has a three bay storage shed behind a 2m security fence.
Georges was established in 1899 Elien George, who started out as a hawker with a couple of pack horses. At 20 years of age, had four wheeled wagonette built and established a territory bounded by Mackay, Many Peaks, Emerald and Emu Park.
Later he was joined by his eldest son Eddie who carried on the travelling side of the business until the outbreak of World War II.
The old wagonette was eventually replaced by a 1929 Chevrolet truck, which is still seen today at Georges premises in William Street.
The business originally operated under the management of Eddie and his daughter Hilda from the corner of Derby and Alma streets until the late 1970s.
Elien's youngest son Alec set up on the present site in 1948.
Today the business is under the management of Alec's daughter, Catherine, who with her friendly team, still strives to provide the same high standard of service and huge range of quality clothing.
Georges will be auctioned onsite by Elders on October 25.
Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, or Emily Hindley, 0406 354 065, Elders, Rockhampton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.