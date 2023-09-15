An Angus bull regarded as having the highest marble score for the breed in Australia gave Victorian Angus breeders their highest ever price, at their Queensland sale at Roma on Friday.
Pathfinder Proceed T756, aged 17 months and weighing 686kg, was sold to Barnett Angus from Westbury, Tasmania for $136,000 after a determined duel with two other stud breeders.
The bidding began as a contest between Booroomooka Angus at Bingara in NSW and Consolidated Pastoral Co, with the latter's Lester Bolton pulling out when the bidding reached $62,000.
Harvey Weyman-Jones, who was instructed by Mark Barnett on the phone, then entered the market and took the price to its eventual conclusion.
Booroomooka's Sinclair Munro said they'd been attracted to the bull's high marbling, along with his good balance of other traits.
"That's the highest we've ever bid for a bull, but we do join 1500 stud cows so we could see it working on a per cow basis," he said.
John Barnett said he was "absolutely delighted to secure such an outstanding bull that put so many good things together".
"He's probably got the most complete set of figures I've seen," he said.
"His intra-muscular fat score of +7.2 is just plumb exciting and he does something that is very unusual for high marbling bulls; he has terrific curve-bending growth figure from birth to mature weight of 2.4, +66, +112, +132, +94."
According to his breeder Nick Moyle, the bull had a unique set of figures that was really hard to find, that would increase carcase value with a combination of calving ease and growth.
"What's also unique is that most high-marbling sires don't have a lot of shape but this guy has a great butt," he said.
Pathfinder Proceed T756 was in the top 1pc of the Angus breeding index at $299, and in the low cost intake index, at $465.
He is now headed for the Total Livestock Genetics centre at Camperdown in Victoria.
"I suspect we'll get demand for semen, so we'll probably have a limited release shortly and put an interest register on our website this weekend," Mr Barnett said. "We feel very fortunate to get him and he'll go straight into our ET and IVF program to make embryos as soon as possible."
The price smashed the Pathfinder stud's previous record for a bull of $50,000, set at their Victorian autumn 2022 sale and Mr Moyle described it as a fantastic result.
The sale's average price was $9532 and its clearance rate was 88pc, or 92 of the 105 bulls sold.
Last year's Queensland sale sold all 114 bulls offered for an average price of $14,203 and a top price of $28,000.
Mr Moyle said he had expected the sale wouldn't be easy overall, given the tough season being experienced by many.
The record price came midway through the sale, at lot 52, and the second top price, of $22,000 paid by Wythburn Grazing at Taroom was another 16 lots further on.
Wythburn purchased Pathfinder Queenslander T1698, sired by Clunie Range Queenslander Q311.
Described as a heifer bull with the lot in the catalogue, he weighed 802kg at 14 months, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 9 and 7mm respectively, an EMA of 113sq cm, and an IMF score of 7.4.
Usher Pastoral Co, at Tambo and Taroom, was the sale's volume buyer, purchasing nine bulls for an average $5555 and Truno, Tambo manager Ron Hafey said they'd be putting them over Charbray cows, targeting the domestic feedlot market.
"We focus on low bodyweight too, with high growth," he said. "We've been on Pathfinder bulls since day one in Queensland - their bulls handle our western conditions."
The young sire prospects were loaded onto a truck with Shorthorn bulls purchased at The Grove Shorthorn sale the previous day, bought with the same aim.
Sowru Pty Ltd, Annandale, Wallumbilla bought five bulls for an average $6400, and Mt Hope Cattle Co, also of Wallumbilla, bought five bulls for a $12,200 average.
Buying four bulls each were Hatcham Downs Cattle Co, Taroom, for an average $8000, and Homeward Properties, Injune, for an average $6750.
Nineteen bulls were bought through AuctionsPlus, to buyers at Warren, Orange and Gloucester in NSW, and to Clermont, Chinchilla and Capella in Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.