Central Queensland commercial producers bought up at the Talana Limousin bull sale on Thursday at the Ag-Grow selling complex in Emerald.
The sale saw 17 bulls sold to average $5058 and top at $9000 from an online purchaser.
The top priced bull was off to Parkview Limousins in Victoria who also purchased a second bull for $5000, bidding online.
The top priced bull was Talana Poll Taurus; a pure French, 17-and-a- half-month-old weighing in at 640kg with a scrotal circumference of 38cm, eye muscle area of 132 square centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements of 6 and 4mm and an IMF of 3.2 per cent.
The second top priced bull was purchased by Jesse Beak, The Bluff for $8000. Talana Poll Sumo was a 21-month-old bull weighting in at 796kg with a scrotal circumference of 38cm, eye muscle area of 132sq cm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 7 and 7mm and an IMF of 4pc.
Greg and Lee-Ann Boyd, Springdale Land and Cattle Co, Alpha secured six apricot bulls and one black bull.
They had previously purchased in 2021 and came back with a list in mind.
They averaged $5285 for their purchases and said it was exceptional buying and they could not be happier.
They will run them over their Droughtmaster/red Brahman females.
They run around 3000 females and some years they will supply the feedlot market or take cattle through to grass-fed bullocks.
One of the bulls they purchased was a black bull that they will run with their Brangus cows to add more muscle.
"The Limousin will give them the flatter back with the slick coat from the Brangus and that the markets and feedlots are looking for," they said.
Margaret Munday, Roma purchased three polled apricot bulls; two French pure and one pure to average $5000.
Auctioneer Randal Spann of Elders Biloela said Gary and Anthony Graham were vendors who had repeat buyers that continued to purchase year in year out, so the bulls were doing the job they were bought to do.
"With climate conditions not looking positive it put a damper on the sale," he said.
Last year's sale averaged $7925 and topped at $17,000.
