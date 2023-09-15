Consistency was enough to bring return buyers' the Hoare family of Rockview Cattle Company to purchase the top bull at the 42nd annual Nobbs families Moura bull sale on Friday (September 15).
Overall, the Nobbs families offered 97 and sold 82 bulls for a clearance rate of 84 per cent, average of $7476, down by $1736 on the 2022 sale result, and gross of $613,000.
This year, it was a Charbray bull, Cordelia 456/2, offered by Chas and Judy Nobbs and Allen and Jessica Egerton, Cordelia Charbrays, Moura, which attracted the top price money of $18,000 on the day.
The 24-month-old horned sire prospect is by Cordelia Jackson and a selected Charbray cow.
He tipped the scales at 942 kilograms, measured 44 centimetres in the scrotal, scanned an eye muscle area of 144 square centimetres, P8 and rib fat of 8mm and 6mm respectively, and an intramuscular fat of 5.3 pc.
Buyer Cathy and her daughter Ashlyn Hoare were pleased to secure him on the day, for which they plan to join the bull with Charbray cows at their Bluff property.
"We admired his smooth clean coat, overall temperament, and his weight for age," Ashyln said.
"Our family have been coming to this sale for years and we're pleased with the consistency of Cordelia Charbray genetics in our herd."
A second-top price of $16,000 was achieved in the red Brahman section of the draft.
Brett and Janice McCamley, Fern Hills Grazing Trust, Bajool, secured lot 42, Yoman 3710/1, which was offered by Stewart and Stephanie Nobbs, Yoman, Moura.
With an EMA of 147 sq cm, the 36-month-old bull weighed 972 kg, had a P8 and rib fat score of 10mm and 7mm respectively, and an IMF of 4.2 pc.
The grey and red Brahman component saw 46 bulls sell for an average of $7826.
The Charbray portion of the sale saw 22 bulls sell for an average of $7681.
A total of 14 Brangus and Ultrablack bulls sold to average $6000, with a top price $10,000 for lot 102, Yoman 416/2, which sold to Dandabong Pastoral.
Bulk buying honours went to two operations on the day, with Bloxsom Family Trust, Planet Downs, Rolleston, securing 15 bulls for an average of $6600, while Redrock Trading Co Pty Ltd, purchased eight bulls for an average of $6250.
Full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.