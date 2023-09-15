Queensland Country Life
Nobbs families 2023 bull sale attracts strong commercial and stud support at Moura

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 15 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Sale top bull, Cordelia 456/2 with buyers Ashlyn and Cathy Hoare, Braylyn Charbrays, Rockview Cattle Company, Bluff, Elders Studstock agent Randall Spann, and vendor Chas Nobbs, Cordelia Charbray Stud, Moura. Picture: Ben Harden
Consistency was enough to bring return buyers' the Hoare family of Rockview Cattle Company to purchase the top bull at the 42nd annual Nobbs families Moura bull sale on Friday (September 15).

