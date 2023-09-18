Young stud breeder Stephanie Laycock joins Droughtmaster National as first time vendor

Stephanie Laycock, High Country 'S' Droughtmasters, Eskdale, joined the National Droughtmaster Bull Sale in 2023 as a first-time vendor.
After successfully launching her own stud operation around a decade ago, she decided it was time to branch out from only selling at her family's on-property sale and join a multi-vendor sale.
Her family's operation High Country Droughtmasters also decided to re-join the multi-vendor sale after 11 years.
"We're about eight hours south so we just thought it was a good chance to remind people that we're here and get our animals up here in front of a different market," she said.
Ms Laycock saw it as an opportunity for increased exposure, enabling additional marketing and promotion, as well as a way of supporting the Droughtmaster Stud Breeders Society.
She said one of the most difficult aspects about launching a stud as young person was trying get recognition and "getting your name out there", as well as gaining interest from commercial buyers.
"We've got a bit of a name from being in the industry for a fair few years now, but I guess from my end it's about making sure the bulls are super productive and tick all the boxes," she said.
Ms Laycock said she felt nervous going into the sale but was confident she had done everything she could to ensure her bull was in top form for the ring.
Ms Laycock offered one bull to the sale, lot 454, High Country 'S' Lynx, which sold for $9000 to JM Edwards from Barlyne Pastoral in Gayndah.
She runs around 70 stud breeders congruently with her family's stud operation, High Country Droughtmasters, selling around 10 bulls per year.
At the on-property sale on August 10, she sold four bulls and two females, with her top bull, sired by Rondel Whisky, making $12,000.
She said she was focused on breeding for carcase quality, with bulls selected for a good amount of bone, but still soft. She was also focused on breeding polled genetics due to higher demand.
She planned to reinvest her earnings from the sales back into her breeder herd.
"We have a fair sire battery so that gives me a bit of freedom to put more money into my females," she said.
It's clear the 25-year-old is passionate about the industry, having graduated from UQ with a dual degree in agribusinesses and sustainable agriculture, majoring in livestock and poultry production.
She's also impressed others, having been chosen by the Droughtmastger Australia Next Gen committee to attend the 2022 Young Beef Producers Forum.
She's shown her commitment to helping mentor the industry's future leaders as a committee member for the Droughtmaster Futurity event held in Toogoolawah and at her local cattle camp, with both programs aimed at guiding other young people in parading and junior judging.
