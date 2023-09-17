Queensland Country Life
The Finlays haven't missed a rainfall reading since 1922

Updated September 18 2023 - 8:44am, first published 8:00am
Kay Finlay has been presented with an excellence award from the Bureau of Meterology for her family's 100 years of perfect rainfall readings. Picture supplied
Kay Finlay and her family have achieved a perfect score when it comes to recording rainfall readings at their property in southern Queensland.

