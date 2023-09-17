The Finlays haven't missed a rainfall reading since 1922

Kay Finlay and her family have achieved a perfect score when it comes to recording rainfall readings at their property in southern Queensland.
Since April 1922, the sheep graziers have not missed a rainfall reading.
Now, the Bureau of Meteorology has acknowledged the family's dedication with an excellence award recognising 100 years of committed volunteer service to providing rainfall data.
Kay's late father Frederick bought the property in 1922, but the arrangement with the Bureau to do readings actually started with the previous owners in October 1920.
"Every morning at 9am, when there's been precipitation, we have taken a reading. No reading is missing," Ms Finlay said.
There's a number of reasons why they do it.
"We find it a pleasure and a privilege to be part of something that is Australia-wide that helps the Bureau to compile and deliver comprehensive water information across Australia," she said.
"And, while we'd be taking the readings anyway for our own information, it really helps our property management. We're not relying on bits and pieces from the TV so it gives a local picture of what's going on while also giving a complete picture of what's happening across Australia.
"About 20 years back the readings we sent to a committee helped a drought declaration that was approved on a map, so it really helped a wider area than just us."
Ms Finlay said the records at the 2000-hectare property southwest of Warwick showed distinct climatic patterns, but surprises often showed up in the readings.
"It was amazing that we had one of the highest rainfall readings in 1956 (1085.7 mm) then one of the driest in 1957 (327.8 mm)," she said.
"You can definitely see patterns, but sometimes it's a surprise when we go into droughts.
"This year, there's been plenty of talk about it being one of the hottest years in Australia, but the winter has been quite cold here so keeping an eye on the weather is a very useful activity for us."
The former high school teacher started doing the monthly returns a year before her father died in 1975.
Her sister Ann was also involved, but since 2007, Kay has done both the measure and the paperwork and intends to keep it going.
"We won't be stopping taking readings at Melva anytime soon," she said.
Bureau observing systems and operations general manager Bryan Hodge said the excellence award recognised the long-standing efforts of the family.
"The Bureau congratulates and thanks Kay and her family for more than 100 years of service recording crucial weather and climate data," Mr Hodge said.
"While the Bureau's network is extensive, there are many areas that are not covered except by the dedicated service of volunteers.
"The Bureau recognises that dedicated volunteers strengthen the long-term understanding of Australia's climate."
Across Australia, there are more than 4000 volunteer observer sites doing daily readings of rainfall every day at 9am and reporting this each month to the Bureau.
