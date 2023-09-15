The Pathfinder Angus sale is underway at the Roma Saleyards in Queensland.
The Victorian-based Moyle family's Lot 52, Pathfinder Proceed T756 by Murray Proceed M204 out of Pathfinder Reality N248, sold for $136,000 this morning.
The 17-month-old's estimated breeding values are in the top 1 per cent for intramuscular fat, Angus Breeding Index and Angus Breeding Low Cost Index.
This was paired with top 3pc for 200 day growth, top 6pc for 400 day weight, top 7pc for scrotal size and carcase weight and top 9pc for calving ease daughters.
The bull sold over the phone to Barnett Angus, Tasmania.
Booroomooka Angus, Bingara, NSW were the underbidders.
Consolidated Pastoral pulled out of the bidding at $62,000, which is when Barnett Angus began bidding.
Last year's Queensland sale topped at $28,000.
