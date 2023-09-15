New northern surge of fire ants 'exposes funding holes'

The Invasive Species Council is calling on the federal government to urgently commit this year to "adequately" fund the eradication of fire ants, Queensland's costliest pest and one of the world's worst invasive species.
The council says 100 new fire ant nests have recently been detected on North Stradbroke Island and a dozen at Morayfield, north of Brisbane.
It also says new nests have also been found this week at Varsity Lakes on the southern Gold Coast.
The council also says earlier this year, Victoria had a fire ant incursion with a queen ant found on a freight pallet from Queensland.
The National Fire Ant Eradication Program has not confirmed this.
Estimated to cost the economy $838 million after spreading from Brisbane west to Toowoomba in 22 years, hay producers in particular have expressed concern about the red tape that can come with fire ant detections.
Invasive Species Council spokesperson Reece Pianta said fire ant nests found at North Stradbroke, Morayfield and Gold Coast showed fire ants were "surging".
"Government underfunding has left the door open and now fire ants are taking advantage of warmer weather to spread north and increase their density," Mr Pianta said.
"We know that eradication is still possible, but the failure of the Albanese government to properly fund the program this year is leaving huge gaps in fire ant treatment and surveillance.
"We applaud recent border checkpoint efforts from New South Wales - but they cannot do it alone, federal government investment is needed."
A National Fire Ant Eradication Program spokesperson said the program was focused on eradication and that funding partners were working to secure appropriate funding.
"The National Fire Ant Eradication Program is focused on eradicating fire ants from Australia," the spokesperson said.
"All national cost-share funding partners are working within their jurisdictions to secure the appropriate funding to support the new Fire Ant Response Plan 2023-27."
