Queensland Country Life
Home/News

New northern surge of fire ants 'exposes funding holes'

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire ants are Queensland's costliest pest. Picture: QDAF
Fire ants are Queensland's costliest pest. Picture: QDAF

The Invasive Species Council is calling on the federal government to urgently commit this year to "adequately" fund the eradication of fire ants, Queensland's costliest pest and one of the world's worst invasive species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.