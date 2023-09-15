Quality lifts but cheaper prices at Emerald

A slight increase in numbers to 970 head saw quality improve at Emerald on Thursday.
Cattle were drawn from all local regions with the inclusion of animals from the Longreach and Aramac regions.
Agents reported that despite the improvement in quality, most descriptions met a considerably cheaper trend like all other selling centres.
Weaner steers were the only description to realise a dearer trend, mainly due to an increase in supply and consistent quality.
An offering of well finished heavy cows over 520 kgs met with reasonable competition topping at 204.2c/kg and averaging 193c/kg, which was said to be a health result compared to other centres.
Overall, the better quality types sold to reasonable interest whereas the plainer types met with extremely limited interest.
Michael Hoch, Vinabel, Alpha, sold Brangus weaner steers weighing 302kg, which topped the sale at 279.2c/kg to return $844/head.
Their weaner heifer mates weighed 278kg, which also topped the weaner heifer market at 202.2c/kg and return $563/head.
