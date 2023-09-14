A new selling complex at Belvedere, Eidsvold, owned by Rick and Alice Greenup set the tone for a well-attended bull sale on Thursday, which hit highs of $29,000.
Before the sale had even started more than 70 bid cards had been distributed and finding a seat on the new grandstands was hard to come by.
It was the first time the sale had been held on the Belvedere property, having previously been hosted at the Eidsvold saleyards.
In the end, 108 of the 120 Greenup Eidsvold Station Santa Gertrudis bulls sold for an average of $8778 for a 90 per cent clearance.
In a further breakdown, 100 of 109 bulls Classified S bulls sold for an average of $8890 while nine of 11 commercial bulls sold for an average $7375.
The buyer of the top priced bull, Eidsvold Station Talisman T244, was repeat buyers Col and Kel Mitchell, Gradna, Talwood.
Talisman was sired by Eidsvold Station Noah N522 and out of Eidsvold Station Peta P523. He weighed 796kg, had an EMA of 133sq cm and a scrotal circumference of 44cm. His P8 and rib fat were 12mm and 7mm respectively and he had an average weight gain of 1.16kg a day.
Rick Greenup was very happy with the result with bulls going as far north as Cloncurry, south to Killarney and plenty to the central area of Queensland.
There was also a northern NSW buyer.
"We were happy with the spread of the bulls and with the way the season's been going and the way the cattle market is, I think to expect anything more is a pretty big ask," he said.
Ken McCaffery of McCaffery's Australia Livestock Marketing was acting for the Daniels family of Brody & Co, Cloncurry and secured 14 bulls for $6000 each.
Mr Greenup said there was a big range of buyers and he appreciated the support of the Daniels family in Cloncurry.
"They've been big supporters of ours and I guess getting bulls into that western country is exciting for us as that's where the big cattle numbers are," he said.
"But there was still plenty of local support."
Studs including Dunlop, Rosevale and Dangarfield were all active and successful with purchases.
Last year's sale saw all 122 bulls sell to 55 successful buyers for an average of $15,368 and top of $60,000.
Selling agents: Elders and GDL
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.