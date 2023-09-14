A bull has sold for six figures at the The Grove's 40th annual on-property Shorthorn bull sale in Condamine.
The Morgan family will offer about 130 bulls through a mixed open auction and Helmsman sale which is still underway.
Lot 12, The Grove Witness S0813 (P), sold to Sandy Munro, Weebollabolla, Moree, New South Wales for $100,000.
The roan bull by Spry's Informant P172 has an EMA of 150 square centimetres weighs 1016kg and boasts an IMF of 7.6.
The record price for a Shorthorn bull was set in June this year in New South Wales, when Ronelle Park Slurpie S29, by Ronelle Park Quantum Q73 out of Ronelle Park Wisteria N30, a descendent of Spry's Global Demand G001, was purchased by the Falls family of Malton Shorthorns, Finley, for $106,000.
Last year The Grove's 39th annual on-property fixture at Myall Grove saw previous records tumble across the board with new benchmarks set for a Shorthorn bull at $65,000, a $46,000 record priced Durham Black bull and an overall sale average of $18,847 - up $5547 on 2021.
