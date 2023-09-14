A New South Wales Charolais breeder has been so pleased with last year's Glenlea and Fairfield Charolais bull purchase that he returned for another bull at this year's Roma sale, topping the market in the process.
Mitch and Sarah Redding of Moondoogundi Charolais at Home Rule, south east of Gulgong, paid $20,000 for Glenlea Pheonix S339, a 24.5-month-old homozygous polled bull sired by Challambi Muscles.
A daughter of his dam, Orara Waterfall Glenlea Mandy 1st was awarded junior champion Charolais female at Beef 2021.
The sale catalogue notes his estimated breeding values are in the top 20 per cent for growth and intramuscular fat, with a low birthweight, and those were the characteristics that attracted the Reddings to the sire prospect.
"We've gone a lot for lower bodyweight and higher growth statistics," Mr Redding said.
"We'll be putting the bull over stud and commercial heifers."
He said he'd returned to the Glenlea stud after topping last year's equivalent sale with the purchase of Glenlea Louis R305E for $32,000 because he found the structure of their bulls to be very sound.
"Their cattle do well in our country," Mr Redding said. "Docility is important to us too and we've found that with Glenlea bulls."
Pheonix weighed 912kg, had rump and rib fat measurements of 13 and 9 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 143 square centimetres, intramuscular fat of 6.2 per cent, and a scrotal circumference of 41cm.
Another repeat client, the Finger family of Telarah at Clermont paid the second top price of $15,000 for Glenlea Superbowl S41, a red factor bull aged 26 months and weighing 1060kg.
His measurements included rump and rib fat measurements of 13 and 9mm, an EMA of 154sq cm, IMF of 6.3pc, and a scrotal circumference of 41cm.
The Fingers also purchased a second red factor bull, for $6000, and Glenlea stud principal Rod Binny said the red factor bulls were where most of the sale interest lay.
A new client, Geoff Nicol, Ninderra Grazing, Injune bought two of them for $11,000 each, while repeat buyer Tungamah Farming, Hereward, Longreach outlaid $13,000 for a bull for their Charbray breeding program.
Won-Canya Farms, based in Victoria, bought another of the red factor bulls for $13,000.
The sale average for 31 bulls was $7290.
L and R Price of Mt Hope at Wallumbilla finished the sale with four bulls averaging $6500, while three buyers took home three bulls each - the Busiko Family Trust, Lindon, Roma, averaging $5000, D and K Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, averaging $5333, and RH and JJ Jansen, Riverview Station, Alpha, averaging $5666.
