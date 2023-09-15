Toowoomba bacon's 16,000km journey leads to international acclaim

The decision to ship their bacon 16,000km to the other side of the world has paid off for Toowoomba butcher shop owners Luke and Michelle Jensen.
That's because their short cut bacon rashers, smoked and cured at their business Meat Cellar, beat competitors from around the world to win gold at the World Charcuterie Awards in London this week.
Judges said their product was "visually stunning" with a satisfying meat to fat ratio, and the flavour was "robust" enhanced by the smoke and "lingers on in the mouth".
The husband and wife team said the win was a testament to the quality of Australian-made, naturally smoked pork.
"We were really chuffed with the award because we were up against the English and Germans - where all that stuff originated from," Mr Jensen said.
Credit for the win goes to their butcher Tom, who worked on their entry with their school-based apprentice Keely.
While their method and recipe is a closely guarded trade secret, the pair said the difference was in the natural smoking process.
"When you have it, it's real and it's bloody good," Mrs Jensen said.
"Shockingly, the majority of bacon in our Aussie supermarkets comes from overseas and relies on artificial flavouring and chemical smoking," Mr Jensen said.
The team has spent years perfecting the pork, with Luke even reaching out to an industry professional to up their game.
"I started researching and working with a business down in Sydney. He's a master butcher," Mr Jensen said.
"You send your products to him and he says, 'this is where you need to improve or this is working well'.
"We took on his advice, but we still did it our way in the sense that we wanted a more natural, local product.
"We don't outsource anything. We just get the fresh meat and turn it into ham and bacon at our stores."
Meat Cellar sources their pork from a Clifton farmer, who has the pigs processed at Casino, NSW.
It appears to be working for them, with the business selling 160 to 200kg of bacon every week across their two Toowoomba stores.
Meat Cellar also received a silver medal for their bone in ham, and bronze for their boneless ham.
More than 400 products were entered into the inaugural awards from charcuterie makers in 17 countries.
Judged by more than 40 experts, there were eight classes to cover all aspects of charcuterie, from air-dried to cooked hams, salamis and bacon - made from meat, game or poultry.
Awards founder Henrietta Green said it was the first time all the countries had pitted their products against each other, from the traditional producers such as Italy, Spain, France, to the 'new world producers' like England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, US, Australia and New Zealand.
"As we all learn about each other's specialities - the subtle differences of cure and maturation that can result in the huge variety of flavours - then we can all grow to love the broader flavour palette that charcuterie offers," Ms Green said.
Head judge and The Institute of Meat chief executive Keith Fisher called it a "thrilling" contest.
A cured ham by Spanish producer Jovira won champion product.
