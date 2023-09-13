Breed records tumbled at the Glenlands Future Proof Females Sale conducted on property at Bouldercombe on Wednesday evening.
In all 28 heifers sold to a record $70,000 to set an overall average of $16,035 culminating in a complete clearance and a gross of $449,000.
Vendors, the Childs families saw their physical product sell to destinations as far west as Western Australia and across three states against a backdrop of sustained demand and spirited bidding.
The sale witnessed huge support from online prospective buyers with more than 200 viewers and in excess of 50 bidders logged into the sale.
Setting the tone of the evening was the sale opener, Glenlands D English Rose catalogued by Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D stud, Theodore.
The 21-month-old daughter of the $160,000 Rondel Whiskey is from the multi award winning donor, Glenlands D Bells 'N' Whistles.
After a protracted bidding duel ownership of the maiden heifer and record breaking $70,000 heifer went to the Carrington family, Rondel stud, Winton.
Losing bidders on the record breaker was a partnership involving the High Country stud, Eskdale and Munda Reds stud, Beermullah, Western Australia.
The previous record was set at the 2007 Annual Glenlands Sale when David and Anita Torrisi, Vitwood stud, Hervey Bay outlaid $42,500 for Glenlands Kineesha and her bull calf, Glenlands Megabyte.
Rondel ended their card with a pair for an average $49,000 while Munda will be the home of two for $20,000 each.
These included the $20,000 Glenlands J Everley (Rondel Passfield) (22-months) offered by Jason and Carissa Childs, Glenlands J stud, Dingo.
The other of the Munda acquisitions also at $20,000 was Glenlands Evangeline (22-months) (Glenlands Ulogie) that carried a safe test of 10 weeks, offered by Val Childs, Glenlands stud, Bouldercombe.
Rondel will be the home of the $28,000 Glenlands D Elvira (17-months) a daughter of Glenlands D Utube and the leading donor, Glenlands Olympia.
The Laycock family, High Country and High Country S studs, took with them two for a $12,500 average.
Daniel and Teneale Sommer, Sommer stud, Maleny secured as their only purchase, the $26,000 Glenlands D Enchant.
At 22-months of age, Enchant is the first auction daughter of the recently deceased, Glenlands D Alabama.
Troy Mitchell, THEG stud, Thora, New South Wales outlaid $22,000 for the yearling, Glenlands D Francesca (Glenlands D Waco).
THEG purchased two for on average $19,500.
Canina Valley stud principals, Jim and Rachel Mackenzie, Lower Wonga took a trio from the Glenlands J draft for on average $11,000 topping at $15,000.
Strong support came from the Damien Garshaw, Dakl Trust, Tarragindi who signed off on four for on average $15,000 topping at $18,000.
Little ED Droughtmaster stud, Charlwood accounted for a pair for on average $9500.
Agents were Hourn and Bishop Qld and GDL with the sale interfaced on Elite Livestock Auctions.
