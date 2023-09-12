Burnett Livestock and Realty yarded 1099 head at the Biggenden saleyards on Monday with cattle drawn from Mundubbera, Gayndah, Murgon, Booubyjan, Goomeri, Kilkivan, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro, Gin Gin, Lowmead, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
Burnett Livestock and Realty's James Cochrane said that milk and two tooth Droughtmaster-cross bullocks from Childers sold for 247c/kg to return $1433 head, while six and eight tooth Droughtmaster-cross bullocks from Binjour sold for 243c/kg to return $1456, were the sale highlight on a softer market.
Four tooth Angus-cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 205c/kg returning $941. Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Bundaberg sold for 215c returning $1127/head.
Belgian Blue-cross cows from Tiaro made to 225c returning $1520 head. Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 199c returning $1146 while crossbred cows from Miriam Vale sold for 197c returning $1163.
Droughtmaster cross cows from Brooweena made to 197c, returning $1084. Milk and two tooth Brangus cross steers from Boat Mountain sold for 268c to return $1293. Milk and two tooth Brangus steers from Booubyjan made $1091.
Milk tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Childers sold for 260c to return $960. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Booubyjan sold for 272c to return $1058.
Charolais-cross weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 268c to return $713. Braford black Simmental-cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 268c to return $735. Brangus weaner steers from Wallaville sold for 250c to return $622. Angus Hereford-cross weaner steers sold for 260c to return $836.
Milk tooth crossbred heifers from Booubyjan sold for 218c/$850. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 210c to return $825.
Milk tooth black Simmental-cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 214c to return $815/head. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Miriam Vale sold for 196c to $619/head.
