Burnett Livestock and Realty yard 1099 head

Updated September 14 2023 - 7:45am, first published September 12 2023 - 10:00am
Burnett Livestock and Realty's James Cochrane and Paul Hastings working hard for every bid at Monday's Biggenden fat and store sale. Picture supplied.
Burnett Livestock and Realty yarded 1099 head at the Biggenden saleyards on Monday with cattle drawn from Mundubbera, Gayndah, Murgon, Booubyjan, Goomeri, Kilkivan, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro, Gin Gin, Lowmead, Miriam Vale and all local areas.

