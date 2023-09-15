A much-loved Darling Downs identity who was one of the most instrumental figures of the Royal Agricultural Society of Queensland and a valued rugby league identify is being remembered.
John 'Cracker' McDonald AM passed away peacefully on Wednesday night at St. Vincent's Aged Care Services in Toowoomba, aged 79.
Among his many achievements, Mr McDonald was involved with the Royal Agricultural Society of Queensland for 20 years, 16 of which he was chairman.
RASQ chief executive officer Damon Phillips said John was elected to the Royal Agricultural Society of Queensland committee in 1995, taking charge of the wood chopping competition prior to being elected chairman in 2000.
"John steered the society through a very difficult period providing exemplary leadership," he said.
"He challenged people to come up with ideas, share their vision and come along for the ride, if they wanted to own the result. He often said that the showgrounds did not belong to the society. We were but custodians of a great community asset and we should feel proud and privileged that we have been entrusted with that role.
"Not only was John a great businessman, he put family, friends and community first. He will leave a lasting legacy not only for the Show Society but the entire community.
"On behalf of our chairman Shane Charles, RASQ committees, staff, volunteers, and members I ask that you keep John's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Prominent show ring announcer Angus Lane posted on Facebook: "RIP dear friend and you leave our world a richer and better place than you found it".
He was well known for his success on and off the footy field; making 10 appearances for Queensland and playing 13 Tests for Australia.
As a coach he won the State of Origin series in 1980 with Queensland and later became chairman of the QRL.
He was also an Australian Rugby League chairman, International Federation boss and long-serving chairman of the Toowoomba Rugby League.
The family's business Cracker Print & Paper, was a Hall of Fame Inductee at the Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce 2016 Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards.
