Queensland Country Life
Home/News

John 'Cracker' McDonald passes away

Updated September 15 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John McDonald (far left). Picture: Mayor Geoff McDonald
John McDonald (far left). Picture: Mayor Geoff McDonald

A much-loved Darling Downs identity who was one of the most instrumental figures of the Royal Agricultural Society of Queensland and a valued rugby league identify is being remembered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.