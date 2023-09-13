New highs were reached on day two of the Droughtmaster National Sale on Wednesday, including a new overall top price surpassing six figures.
On day two, of the 222 bulls offered, 165 sold for a clearance of 74 per cent and an average price of $12,181.
Combined with the day one results, of the 442 bulls offered, 346 sold for an overall sale clearance of 78 per cent, average of $11,020, and gross of $3,813,000, as of 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.
A new sale top price of $140,000 was reached just 15 lots in for the Orphant family's Seymour Navasota.
Hailing from Gunalda in the Gympie region, the lot 275 bull was knocked down for the top money to a syndicate of the Needmor, Gogango, and Yaralla, Blackwater, Droughtmaster studs.
A homozygous polled, 26-month-old son of Glenlands Torpedo, out of Seymour Pippa, he weighed in at 948 kilograms, with an EMA of 142 square centimetres, IMF of 5.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 39.5 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 11 millimetres, respectively.
Oasis Droughtmasters were the underbidders on the top selling sire. Watch all the bidding action here.
Selling for $50,000 and an equal third top price of the sale was lot 288, Lamont Velocity, offered by Mac and Gayle Shann of Lamont Droughtmasters, Clermont. He was purchased by the Wilson family, Rockhampton.
A 25-month-old son of Oasis Dundee, out of Lamont Jeany, he weighed 858kg, with an EMA of 141sq cm, IMF of 5.2pc, scrotal circumference of 42cm, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 8mm, respectively.
The Lamont stud also sold Lamont Virgil for $32,500 and Lamont Vulcan for $35,000, both to Huntly Droughtmasters, Clermont.
Locarno Droughtmasters, Dingo, saw their lot 429 bull, Locarno Rubic, headed off to Western Australia, selling him for $45,000 to Ken Mutton, while Waylanbar Droughtmasters, Emerald, sold lot 465, Waylanbar King of Kings, also for $45,000, to a syndicate of the Wallace Vale and Eversleigh, and Nindethana Droughtmaster studs, based at Wallumbilla and Camp Mountain, respectively.
For comparison, at the 2022 DN sale, 402 of 439 bulls sold for an average of $17,417, gross of $7,002,000 and clearance rate of 91 per cent.
Read the full report from the Droughtmaster National Sale in next week's Queensland Country Life.
