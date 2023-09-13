Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster National Sale ramps up on day two

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 13 2023 - 7:00pm
The $140,000 Seymour Navasota, with buyers Darcy and Thomas McKenzie, Yaralla, Sasha Mylrea, Needmor, auctioneer Anthony Ball, Elders, and vendors Rob, Kirstie, Riley and Thomas Orpahnt, Seymour. Picture: Clare Adcock
New highs were reached on day two of the Droughtmaster National Sale on Wednesday, including a new overall top price surpassing six figures.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

