Locarno Droughtmasters, Dingo, saw their lot 429 bull, Locarno Rubic, headed off to Western Australia, selling him for $45,000 to Ken Mutton, while Waylanbar Droughtmasters, Emerald, sold lot 465, Waylanbar King of Kings, also for $45,000, to a syndicate of the Wallace Vale and Eversleigh, and Nindethana Droughtmaster studs, based at Wallumbilla and Camp Mountain, respectively.

