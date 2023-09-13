Static market at Silverdale

There were 110 cattle yarded at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
Agents said the market remained similar to last week seeing little to no change.
D and L Cummins sold Brahman heavy cows for 207c or $1212.
Rosevale Park Santa sold Santa cows for 203c or $1117.
Angus bulls from P and D Hartley sold for 195c or $1669.
JL and DR Livestock sold Charbray light feeder steers for 238c or $873.
Simbra yearling mickeys from The Bell Trust sold for 197c or $828.
Jeda P/C sold Santa feeder heifers for 207c or $705.
LS and PA Dunn sold Charbray weaner heifers for 173c or $442.
Brangus weaner steers from JT Radke sold for 203c or $568.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.