Operating her cattle enterprise with a small but efficient herd of Santa Gertrudis, Kim Bonner of Amosfield in northern NSW, is a devotee of the breed.
Running her 190 hectare property, Broadmeadows, single handedly, except during calving season and branding/weaning, Ms Bonner's family began breeding Santa Gertrudis in the late 1960's.
"My grandfather, Norm Bonner, purchased the property originally consisting of 1012ha just before WWII, and he started, with the help from my father, Laurie Bonner, breeding Herefords, and running 250 breeders, " Ms Bonner said.
"However, once the pastures were improved, they began losing considerable numbers to bloat. So, the decision was made in the late sixties to go into Santa Gertrudis," she said.
"Dad was finding his Santa steers were too heavy for the export market so after 20 years of breeding pure Santa's, dad started cross breeding with Angus and Herefords which gave him, thanks to hybrid vigour, an earlier maturing steer and thus a quicker turnover.
"I was always interested in cattle and helped dad as much as I could growing up. I took over running the place when dad passed away in December 2006, and by this time dad had scaled down to 190ha."
Also working 4.5 days a week for Wilshire and Co in Stanthorpe, Ms Bonner's time is stretched very thinly.
"I run 50 to 60 breeders, the majority being Santa/Hereford cross, although I do have some pure Santa's. I run two breeding units of around 30 cows in each and have a Santa Gertrudis bull and a Hereford bull," she said.
"Santa Gertrudis have always been in my blood. I just like the look of them: I like their temperament, and they have very few calving problems, they are tick resistant, they don't bloat, they cope well with extremes of temperature in our area and handle times of drought.
"Also I no longer have to worry about eye cancer. Santa cows make excellent mothers, with abundant milk supply which helps their calves put on weight and grow quickly. I often will find one cow baby-sitting a number of calves while the rest of the cows are off feeding."
Ms Bonner said she sourced her bulls through George and Fuhrmann, Warwick, who had a large contact base.
"As I grow my steers out to around 680 kilograms at 2.5 years, I need a bull with a long and deep body to help target the bullock market. I also like a bull to be well muscled without being extreme, a masculine head, polled, loose soft dark red skin, not too sheathy, good sized testes, good confirmation, structurally sound, quiet temperament and have good EBV figures."
Targetting the Jap Ox market, Ms Bonner believes Santas certainly help her to achieve that goal with their ability to quickly turn feed into muscle.
"Any cull cows or cull heifers are fattened off for the domestic market," she said.
"I brand in late September and cows and replacement heifers are joined in September. The bulls are in with the cows until late January/early February depending on the season. All cows and heifers are preg-tested six weeks after the bulls are brought in, and any empties are sold through Warwick saleyards.
"Calving starts mid-July and with a low birth weight in the calves there are rarely any calving difficulties. However, calves grow quickly and put on weight rapidly. I keep my own replacement heifers, culling on things like bad temperament and poor feet structure."
Ms Bonner believes there is always room for improvement, so she plans through good selection of both bulls and heifers to keep developing her herd and producing a better-quality bullock in less time.
"I love running cattle and seeing calves born and following them through to maturity," she said.
"Each one has a different personality which of course is more noticeable when you only run a small enterprise like mine.
"It is a very challenging way to make a living, especially during bad times such as drought. There is always something new to learn but the rewards far outweigh the difficulties and I hope I can continue breeding cattle for many years to come."
