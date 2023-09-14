John Lyons believes in producing common-sense cattle to suit his country and climate at St George
He has found that in the Santa Gertrudis breed, and runs around 400 breeders on his St George district property, Sandalwood Downs, with his wife, Gwen, and manager, Gabe Thorpe.
Operating as Billeroy Farms Pty Ltd, the Lyons' produce steers for the feeder market, aiming to turn off a 480-500 kilogram article suitable for feedlots in both NSW and Queensland.
Mr Lyons says he is lucky to have such diverse country on his 7515 hectare property, which includes 4048ha of black soil, box, belah and sandalwood country interspersed with some brigalow, as well as 3467ha of mainly red country including buffel and mulga.
"We've got good mulga down the back and we've cleared a lot of country and put it down to buffel grass," he said.
"We always work around 400 breeders, which is about 1200 at any one time including the previous year's calves, plus calves on mothers, carrying the weaners through to feedlot weight, and then sell our steers and cull heifers.
"They are all predominantly Santa Gertrudis, but we do buy low birth weight Angus bulls for the heifers. When we pick the replacement heifers out, we have F1 females too so our herd is 25 per cent Angus/Santa cross, and 75pc is straight Santa Gertrudis."
Mr Lyons said just prior to purchasing Sandalwood Downs in 1981, they bought 144 Shorthorn cows and calves from the Perkins family at Bollon, and 92 Shorthorn heifers from Millmerran.
"We then bought Santa bulls from Col Paton at Moonee Ponds, Nindigully to put over those Shorthorns. We also had Braford cattle which came with the property, which we eventually sold off. We put the Santa bulls over the Shorthorns and continually bred up and now we have the pure Santa Gertrudis females and have had for the past 40 years," he said.
"We really got into Santa Gertrudis in 1985, but had bought the odd bull prior to that. Col was very good to me because I didn't know much about Santa's at that time so he helped me out a lot with bull selection."
Mr Lyons said his first bulls from Mr Paton were based on King Ranch bloodlines, and he at one stage considered starting his own stud, but circumstances dictated that he stick to breeding commercial cattle.
"I bought bulls, on and off, from Rick Hemming at Thallon, and Rosevale, Bullamakinka, and Pinaroo studs, for about ten years. In 2000, we started to regularly buy bulls from the Walker family at Strathmore stud, Blackall, and still do, as well as the Sargood family's Drensmaine stud, at Tambo," he said.
"The only outside breeder cattle I've ever bought in were 75 Santa heifers from a dispersal sale at Kindon near Goondiwindi, in 1997."
Mr Lyons said he was influenced to get into Santa's by Mr Paton, who he described as "a very practical cattleman", however he didn't take much convincing as they were well suited to his climate and country.
"We don't have an eye problem out here with the Santa's and they are very marketable. We sell most of our steers to feedlots and they love them. If we've got oats we feed them, but if we have a good summer, we have plenty of buffel grass. Cattle that are too heavy go to Roma saleyards, as well as our cull cows," he said.
With a very strict culling regime, the Lyons' place much importance on the fertility of their females.
"Any cow that is preg-tested empty is gone. The oldest cows are here because they've had a calf every year and we keep them up to about 10-11 years before we sell them," Mr Lyons said.
"We pick the earliest heifers for our replacements, as they've come from fertile cows that got in calf early - a very practical solution."
Mr Lyons said the Santa Gertrudis were common-sense cattle, that could survive the elements including a prevalent weed, Pimelea, which was toxic to cattle.
"If you've had a dry summer followed by winter rain, the Pimelea will come up when the buffel grass isn't that thick. It flowers in Spring and then dies off in the October heat, with the pollen falling onto the ground and cattle sniffing it up when they eat the shorter grasses. However our Santa Gertrudis breeders seem to know the Pimelea now so we hardly have any trouble with the cows."
With sons, David, Andrew, and Tim, all working and living on their own properties, the Lyons' have recently taken on Mr Thorpe as a partner in their cattle and farming enterprise.
