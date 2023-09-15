Queensland Country Life
Grazing and grain property offered with a 400ha wheat crop

By Mark Phelps
September 16 2023 - 6:30am
Cooraki is a quality 2128 hectare grazing and farming property that is being offered with a 400ha wheat crop. Picture supplied
Cooraki is a quality 2128 hectare (5258 acre) Queensland Maranoa grazing and farming property located 10km south east of Surat and 85km from Roma that is being offered with a 400ha wheat crop.

