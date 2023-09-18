Volume buyers may not necessarily end up buying the top priced bull at a sale, but they do underpin the market at an auction.
That's according to GDL stud stock southern manager Mark Duthie, who was among the GDL team at last week's National Braford Sale 2023.
"Volume buyers underpin the market because they not only buy that many, they also bid on a lot more," he said.
"Volume buyers at last week's sale bought at base money (of $5000) and went up to about $8000 to $9000."
Mr Duthie agreed that volume buyers were the lifeblood of any large bull auction.
"They generally start the bidding and once bidding has started, an auction gains momentum," he said.
Among the volume buyers at the National Braford Sale at CQLX Gracemere were Katie and Rodney Riethmuller of Allambee Cattle Company, Rolleston, who bought 17 bulls.
The Riethmullers paid a top price of $11,000 for lot 5 and spent a total of $119,000 for an average of $7000.
Lot 5 was Ascot Max 2273, a 32-month-old polled bull sired by Taroela N56 Newton P118851 out of Ascot May 2946 sold by GW and DA Galloway. He weighed in at 907 kg and had an EMA of 138 sq cm. His scrotal circumference was 40 cm while his P8 and rib fat were 16 mm and 9 mm respectively. His IMF was 5.2 per cent.
Last week's auction was only the second time that the Riethmullers have attended a national braford sale, the first being in 2021, and they have only had Brafords for about six years.
Allambee Cattle Company is a breeding and fattening operation on buffel and brigalow country.
Mr Riethmuller said they ran between 1100 and 1300 breeders with about 800 Braford based and the balance a composite.
He said he was attracted to Brafords because they had a good temperament and were "just a soft breed".
"They're naturally quiet...they also suit all markets, they suit our fattening operation," he said.
The Riethmullers are also repeat buyers of the Galloway family, Ascot Neimen, having bought Herefords from them in the past.
Mr Riethmuller said they bought 17 bulls because they needed those numbers to put over their cows.
"We had to go hard to get what we wanted. We didn't know how patchy the market was going to be. In hindsight, there were probably a lot of cheap bulls there .... towards the middle ...but our top price was $11,000 and we had to go hard to average $7000 which was pretty fair buying," he said.
Mrs Riethmuller said she felt good about the prices they paid.
"If we need more bulls by next year's sale, we will definitely be back," she said.
She agreed with her husband that the attraction of Brafords was their look and temperament.
"It's all one big bundle, you need good people (vendors) to deal with. You need that temperament, that's very important - you don't want anyone getting hurt because of your cattle - and you just want good doers," she said.
Before the auction, Mr Riethmuller said he did some research and also spent a good two hours walking around the yards looking at all the bulls before the sale.
Mr Duthie said the advantage of the national Braford sale for buyers was that there was only one on-property sale for Brafords unlike other breeds where there were as many as 12 on-property sales as well as a national sale.
"So this Braford sale is their shop window and that's the only shop window that they have," he said.
Mr Duthie said this year's sale had good quality bulls and started out very strong with top-end bulls selling very well.
He said the GDL team sold 54 out of 54 bulls to average $11,700.
