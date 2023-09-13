The Broad Leaf Santa Gertrudis stud operated by Tim and Trina Patterson of Rolleston, combined with Glen and Loyola McKinlay, Callandoon Angus, Springsure to offer 96 bulls at their third annual bull sale held at Rolleston Livestock Complex on Tuesday.
Tim and Trina Patterson offered 44 bulls Broad Leaf Santa Gertrudis bulls with 31 bulls selling for an average of $7774 to achieve a 70 per cent clearance rate.
The top-performing bull, Broad Leaf Trinity T15 (PP) was secured for an impressive $27,000.00 and was purchased by Bart and Tegan Wilkinson, Cargoon, Clermont.
Broad Leaf Trinity T15 was one of the younger bulls in the Broad Leaf draft, who had a great temperament, good sheath, was balanced and a great muscle pattern.
He was by the homebred sire Broad Leaf Quinton Q43, a son a Rosevale Jackeroo J566 (P).
The second top-priced bull was Broad Leaf Tambo T18 (PP) achieved a price of $13,000 and was bought by Rodney Perrett at Bungawarra Station, Rolleston.
Broad Leaf Tambo T118 at 23 months is by the Strathmore Nullabor N644 (PP) from a Broad Leaf bred female.
Tim Patterson said his sale bulls had been weaned onto a good oats crop, then followed by a dry spell, where they had access to to a high roughage ration, followed by another oats crop.
He said his top of $27,000 was the highest price he had achieved so far.
"Broad Leaf Trinity T15 was a special bull since he was weaned. due to his nature and temperament plus top figures to back his data ," Mr Patterson said.
Volume buyers were Ray Brown, of Woolwin, who finished with five bulls to average $6500, while John and Margaret Speed, Redrock Grazing, Taroom, bought four to average $5000.
Glen and Loyola McKinlay offered 52 Angus bulls and sold 42 bulls for an average of $7700.
Their top bulls was Callandoon S1, a son of Kansas Evidently from a Callandoon bred female, who sold for $23,000 to Peter and Denise Comiskey, Lyra Park, Capella.
The bull exhibited plenty of bone and beef, with good thick hindquarters, and has a lovely temperament.
In all, the Comiskeys finished with four bulls, paying to $15,000 twice for an overall average of $10,000.
Bart and Tegan Wilkinson also added some Angus bulls to their draft and finished with five bulls for an average of $12,000.
Howard Smith, Mount Panorama, Rolleston finished with eight Angus bulls for an average of $4100.
Mr McKinley said the sale was tough in parts but those bulls that sold went to good homes in the Rolleston, Springsure and Central Highlands districts.
He said he sale bulls has done it a bit tougher this year, compare to last year and had come off a frosted buffel and leuceana paddock, before being prepared with hay and grain in their sale preparation.
