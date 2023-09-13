After a magnificent wet season of around 1270mm (50 inches) of rain, the feed on David and Suzanne Bassingthwaighte's Epenarra Station, on the Barkly Tablelands was abundant, until earlier this month.
Ms Bassingthwaighte said that unfortunately, on the first weekend of September a fire was lit and left out of hand by their northern neighbour, which is Aboriginal Land Trust land situated south of the Barkly Highway along an access road to Epenarra.
The massive fire with a 140km front has burnt through a reported 2.5 million acres of pastoral country. It has destroyed grass, fences and water infrastructure, now affecting several Barkly cattle stations.
She said knowing the weather forecast and wind speed predictions in excess of 50km/hour for the coming week, her husband David, sons Tom and Drew, and Ronan Waters immediately started putting in fire breaks.
"The fire quickly travelled south through the ALT land and NT government crown land and due to excessively strong winds, continually jumped the breaks and the boys are still battling 10 days on," she said.
"Our neighbour, Ben Saint from Kurundi Station and his crew also came on board with his machines and have been a massive help."
Ms Bassingthwaighte said they were in constant contact with Bushfire NT and said they pleaded for assistance, knowing the enormity and urgency of the situation, but resources weren't available.
"Sadly, I was advised to contact our neighbours for help. Kurundi Station were already on the job since the start and our other two neighbours, crown land and Aboriginal Land Trust were unable to assist," she said.
"The fire is relentless and conditions are ripe and rapidly spreading and is heading to Tennant Creek, where resources have now become available, but unfortunately we are still chasing our tails at Epenarra.
"Two-thirds of Epenarra is now burnt and without further resources we fear it will continue to not only burn us out entirely, but it will continue south into Kurundi, Canteen Creek Community and the Davenport Ranges where it really will become unstoppable.
"The fire reached 5km from the north of Epenarra homestead and Wutunugurra Community, where the boys successfully got a block on it but active fronts are still burning 30km on the western side of the homestead and about 40km on the east and travelling," she said.
Once the blaze is under control the Bassingthwaightes will be mustering Epenarra and working out what to do with 6000-plus cattle without grass, until the rain comes.
