Paul Anderson of Eureka Station, Alpha, had his eye on one of the two top priced bulls at this year's National Braford Sale 2023, but sadly missed out.
He and his wife, Janeice, were, however, among several volume buyers at the sale at CQLX Gracemere last week.
Coming out the top bidder on 10 bulls, Mr Anderson indicated he was impressed with the quality of bulls in this year's auction and was particularly happy as a buy
hat prices were back on last year's sale.
The top price that the Andersons paid was $24,000 for lot 15 Chasewater Bert from Chasewater Brangus Stud, Mount Perry, Queensland, owned by Stuart Dingle. The 29-month-old polled bull was sired by Carina Talbot out of Carina 3067.
He weighed in at 916 kilograms with an EMA of 144 square centimetres, IMF of 4.3 per cent, scrotal circumference of 43 centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements 12 and 8 millimetres, respectively.
All up the Andersons paid $102,000 for the 10 bulls to average $10,200.
The second top priced bull that the couple bought was lot 154 Carinya Brosnan, a 34-month bull sired by Carinya Tapper out of Carinya 2684. It sold for $16,000. The vendor was John and Jacklyn Amor of Carinya Braford Stud, Dulacca.
He weighed in at 1051 kilograms with an EMA of 148 square centimetres, IMF of 6.4 per cent, scrotal circumference of 43 centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements 19 and 14 millimetres, respectively.
Eureka Station is a 60,000 acre (24,280 hectare) property of box and ironbark country, mostly pulled, where the Andersons are currently running about 2500 head after recent mustering.
It is a breeding and growing operation that Mr Anderson said was up until 18 months ago selling cattle into feedlots, but was now targetting the feeder market through private sales.
Mr Anderson said he planned to use some of the newly purchased bulls over their heifers while the remainder would be used to breed some bulls of their own.
He said he did have some Charolais bulls at Alpha, but the family had always had Brafords for as long as he could remember.
Mr Anderson's father, Neil, introduced Brafords to the family's Clermont property, Glenlea Downs.
"Dad got into them when we were over at Clermont originally, my brother, Peter is still there...Dad used to have Herefords, but got into Brafords because of the ticks," he said.
Mr Anderson said he tried to come to the national Braford sale every year as there was a good range of bulls on offer.
He said as well as looking at their temperament, he looked at a bull's conformation and whether the animal had good feet to walk into water and feed out.
"I'm was after something a bit different this year. We've used a lot of Carinya bulls over the years and we did buy another Carinya bull, but we bought some others to try and get some different genetics," he said.
Mr Anderson said he liked to look at all the bulls before buying which was why he preferred to attend a sale rather than buy over the phone.
As to how Brafords do at Alpha, he said they handled the country no troubles at all.
He said to improve profitability and because the Brafords had good fertility they joined their females at 12 months old rather than two years olds as most people tended to do.
"Our percentages for calving varies year to year, but we try and get 85 to 90 plus per cent and this is achievable with the Brafords," he said.
Mr Anderson said he had a few Charolais bulls to add "more thickness" and weight to his herd and because they were a bit different.
In a breakdown of the sale, 142 bulls from 160 bulls sold to clear 88 per cent, averaging $9782, and four from five females sold to average $4750, clearing 80 per cent.
A top price of $32,000 was seen twice for the bull draft, with the first to reach the mark being lot 14, Chasewater Browning, a 28-month-old polled sire who was offered by Stuart Dingle, Chasewater Brafords, Mount Perry, and purchased by Clayton and Sam Moger of the Triple S Braford stud, Capella.
A son of Carinya Talbot, out of Chasewater C11, he weighed in at 873 kilograms with an EMA of 143 square centimetres, IMF of 4.4 per cent, scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements 12 and 8 millimetres, respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.