Summer crop to be smallest in three years, but cotton a 'bright spot'

Queensland's upcoming summer crop is forecast to be the smallest in three years due to lower predicted rainfall and grain grower confidence has fallen, but it's not all doom and gloom.
That's according to the latest crop report by the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), and a new Rabobank rural confidence survey.
Summer crop production in Queensland is forecast to decline by 36 per cent to 1.6 million tonnes in 2023-24 to around the 10-year average, ABARES says.
"It is ... expected that summer crop plantings will fall from last year but remain above average, due to lower rainfall forecast for spring and summer being buffered by high levels of water storages," ABARES executive director Dr Jared Greenville said.
Sorghum area is expected to fall by 20 per cent to 385,000ha in 2023-24 - the smallest crop since 2019-20 - while sorghum production is forecast to fall by 38 per cent to around 1.1 million tonnes in 2023-24.
For cotton, ABARES has the upcoming plant pegged at 162,600ha - the smallest since 2020-21.
Meanwhile, confidence had fallen among the state's grain growers compared to the last quarter, with 40 per cent of growers now believing economic conditions will decline in the year ahead, Rabobank found.
Easing commodity prices were the leading concern reported by those anticipating agricultural economic conditions to decline in the coming year.
Despite this, the state's cotton sector is a "bright spot", with the majority of cotton growers expecting business conditions to improve or remain unchanged in the year ahead.
Rabobank NQ and NT regional manager Trent McIndoe said the state's cotton growers maintained their positive outlook from the previous quarter - with the majority surveyed (92 per cent) reporting an expectation that agricultural economic conditions will improve or stay the same in the next 12 months.
"Cotton, contrary to the majority of agricultural commodities, has welcomed price improvements in markets in recent months. Prices have been able to climb above the levels they had been trading at, relatively rangebound, throughout the first half of 2023," he said.
