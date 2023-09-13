Roma steers top at 328c

A total of 3797 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 298c/kg and averaged 227c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 328c/kg and averaged 273c/kg, steers 280-330kg reached 312c/kg and averaged 281c/kg, and steers 330-400kg reached 290c/kg and averaged 264c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 292c/kg and averaged 261c/kg.
Rosehearty Grazing Company, Morago Station, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 316c/kg, reaching a top of $1245 to average $954. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 256c/kg, reaching a top of $1232 to average $862. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 200c/kg, reaching a top of $1350 to average $1350.
BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 314c/kg, reaching a top of $1225 to average $861.
KE and DE Donner, Boxvale, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 312c/kg, reaching a top of $1002 to average $844. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 212c/kg, reaching a top of $1156 to average $556.
Bundella Trust, The Gums, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 310c/kg, reaching a top of $1365 to average $826.
AR and YM Emery, Mt. Beverly, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 300c/kg, reaching a top of $839 to average $762.
Seawright Investments, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 294c/kg, reaching a top of $1039 to average $931.
Mayne Pastoral, Coolamon, Dulacca, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $993 to average $945.
NMS Keizer, Muckadilla, sold Angus cross steers to 288c/kg, reaching a top of $1277 to average $1234.
RJ Wippell and Normandy Station P/L, Muckadilla, sold Angus cross steers to 288c/kg, reaching a top of $1114 to average $1114.
MP and CA Stafford, Cooinda, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 286c/kg, reaching a top of $1270 to average $1220.
Moonya Agriculture Pty Ltd, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 280c/kg, reaching a top of $954 to average $919. The Angus cross cows sold to 214c/kg, reaching a top of $1318 to average $1162.
Bernie and Cindy Bruce, Wilga Park, Taroom, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 278c/kg, reaching a top of $1452 to average $862.
B F Irwin, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 276c/kg, reaching a top of $807 to average $807. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 200c/kg, reaching a top of $564 to average $564.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 234c/kg and averaged 173c/kg, heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 244c/kg and averaged 184c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 250c/kg, averaging 194c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 256c/kg, averaging 198c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 248c/kg, averaging 214c/kg.
Reynella Grazing Co, Reynella, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster heifers to 248c/kg, reaching a top of $1131 to average $885.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 152c/kg and averaged 73c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 172c/kg, averaging 111c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 208c/kg, averaging 176c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 214c/kg, averaging 194c/kg.
GN Blacket, Tamanick, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cows to 200c/kg, reaching a top of $1180 to average $1060.
RC Business PTY LTD, Boondarra, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 200c/kg, reaching a top of $1117 to average $984.
