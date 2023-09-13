Roma steers top at 328c

Heifers under 200kg topped at 234c/kg and averaged 173c/kg, heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 244c/kg and averaged 184c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 250c/kg, averaging 194c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 256c/kg, averaging 198c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 248c/kg, averaging 214c/kg.