Droughtmaster vendors and buyers returned to the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange for day two of the 2023 National Droughtmaster Bull sale at Gracemere.
Kicking off at 8.30am Wednesday morning, day two produced a strong offering of 237 bulls, with 220 passing through the sale ring on the first day.
More than 80 vendors travelled from all corners of the state to showcase their quality genetics in this year's sale.
Bidding ramped up on day two of the Droughtmaster National Sale at Gracemere on Wednesday, with a Six figure bull sold early in the run.
Read our full wrap up of day one here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.