A homozygous polled, 26-month-old son of Glenlands Torpedo, out of Seymour Pippa, he weighed in at 948 kilograms, with an EMA of 142 square centimetres, IMF of 5.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 39.5 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 11 millimetres, respectively.