Bidding ramped up on day two of the Droughtmaster National Sale at Gracemere on Wednesday, when a new sale top price of $140,000 was reached just 15 lots in for the Orphant family's Seymour Navasota.
Hailing from Gunalda in the Gympie region, the lot 275 bull was knocked down for the top money to a syndicate of the Needmor, Gogango, and Yaralla, Blackwater, Droughtmaster studs.
A homozygous polled, 26-month-old son of Glenlands Torpedo, out of Seymour Pippa, he weighed in at 948 kilograms, with an EMA of 142 square centimetres, IMF of 5.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 39.5 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 11 millimetres, respectively.
Oasis Droughtmasters were the underbidders on the top selling sire.
More to come.
