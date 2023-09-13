Queensland Country Life
Australian bull riding star Troy Dunn's success attracts Central Queensland rider Dustin Roots

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
September 13 2023 - 5:00pm
Dustin Roots is ranked equal fourth nationally in his age group for bull riding. Photo by ASHJO Photography
A Central Queensland teenager plans to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Australian rodeo star Troy Dunn, to become a professional bull rider in America.

