Increased calls to Rural Aid as dry bites deeper

THE rapid escalation of requests for drought assistance is a measure of how dramatically seasonal conditions across Queensland and NSW have deteriorated, Australia's most trusted rural charity says.
Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said calls for help had surged in recent months and were only expected to increase further with the onset of hot, dry conditions and summer just around the corner.
"Requests for emergency drinking water increased 400pc from June to August and already in September we've seen this surge again. Fodder is also in high demand and is proving challenging to access," Mr Warlters said.
Rural Aid expected to make 120-plus deliveries of drinking water to farming families during the month - a dramatic increase on the 80 deliveries in August and the 29 in July. This was being supported by a goal to deliver 500 water tanks by 2025 - and it was well on the way, according to Mr Warlters with 163 tanks already installed.
"The dry times have hit early and hard after such a welcome break in the past couple of years," he said.
Rural Aid is well-known for the financial assistance, fodder, drinking water and water infrastructure support it provides farming families before, during and after disaster events - including drought, bushfire and floods.
It also had a team of counsellors living and working in rural and regional communities across the country that specialised in to-the-farm-gate support for producers and their families.
Often the initial contact with a counsellor occurred at an industry event, at the saleyards or a field day or via Rural Aid's direct support line 1300 175 594.
Mr Warlters said a chat with a counsellors was available to producers registered with Rural Aid at anytime - regardless of the season or circumstances, but demand for support increased when times turned tough.
"Living and working in the bush is challenging enough at the best of times but the multiple disaster events that followed one after the other in quick succession have heightened the importance of producers having access to wellbeing support.
"Being able to see producers on their places breaks down many of the barriers that often prevent people reaching out to a counsellor. Rural Aid counsellors travel far and wide but they are also only a phone call away if that is what is required."
Mr Warlters said it was ironic that much of the recent support that Rural Aid had provided had been in the context of flood relief and recovery - and while that work would continue, conditions had definitely turned and so to the nature of requests for assistance.
