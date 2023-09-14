Muckadilla woolgrower Peter Hacker has been at the junction he's at plenty of times before.
"Usually after a good winter, a drought follows," he said, reflecting on the 915 millimetres (36 inches) of rain he recorded last year, a figure that's definitely above average for his area.
"I'm pretty sure we're facing a drought - every weather guru tells us El Nino is coming," he said.
Mr Hacker and his wife Linda have 3235 hectares south of Muckadilla, which they run their Roselea Merino and poll Merino stud sheep on, as well as a commercial flock of breeding ewes.
Along with the rest of the Maranoa, they experienced a warm dry summer, and were surprised to receive 50mm in two falls in July.
Because it was a few months after their last fall, in February, the moisture didn't grow a lot of fresh grass but there was green sheep pick among the grey stalks.
It meant his breeding ewes, which were just starting to struggle, picked up condition as lambing started.
"I was putting out lick for maiden ewes, and I'll probably start feeding the other ewes in a couple of weeks when my lambs get a bit of size about them and it's OK to disturb them," he said. "The pick is starting to burn off in the warmer weather."
One consolation for the Hackers if the season continues to deteriorate is that they have a 50 tonne silo full of faba beans, filled when the price was right.
Another silo has oats in it from a previous crop, and Mr Hacker said having feed stocks going into a drought was putting his mind at rest.
He's found it hard as a sheep producer to get agistment on places that are set up with fencing to manage wild dogs, and so he's lightening off numbers instead.
"We sold culls, cast for age and wethers in April-May - we could see the writing on the wall," he said.
"The price wasn't brilliant but it's better than now - wether lambs were $65, and a month later they were $50 or less.
"If you keep them and flog your country, it takes twice as long to recover.
"I've learnt from experience, you've just got to take your medicine."
