Full silos reassure Muckadilla's Peter Hacker as dry times loom

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 14 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Peter Hacker with some of the Roselea stud ewes in a paddock that hadn't been grazed extensively prior to winter. Picture: Sally Gall
Muckadilla woolgrower Peter Hacker has been at the junction he's at plenty of times before.

