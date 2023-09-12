The 2023 Droughtmaster National Sale kicked off at Gracemere on Tuesday, with the first 220 bulls going under the hammer.
On the first day of selling 179 bulls sold for a clearance rate of 81 per cent, averaging $10,016 and topping at $60,000.
See how each stud fared with these individual vendor averages, as sold under auction.
Garthowen - 8 bulls average $10,500
Wisetree - 14 bulls average $8785
Bryvonlea - 7 bulls average $11,714
Hazelwood - 7 bulls average $7428
Caldy - 4 bulls average $7500
Needmor - 17 bulls average $8705
Rondel - 10 bulls average $8700
Waringle - 4 bulls average $19,500
RSVP - 4 bulls average $8500
Redskin - 7 bulls average $11,285
Yaralla - 4 bulls average $13,500
Farogan Valley - 4 bulls average $7500
Nindethana - 6 bulls average $11,750
Sakensha - 6 bulls average $11,583
Skye - 9 bulls average $9555
Sommer - 12 bulls average $15,000
Bundy - 9 bulls average $8750
Doonside - 3 bulls average $9000
Oakmore Park - 6 bulls average $6166
True Blue - 4 bulls average $7250
Vale View - 8 bulls average $13,375
Lazy A - 6 bulls average $6666
Another 258 bulls will go under the hammer on day two.
Read our full wrap up of day one here.
