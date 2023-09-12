Day one of the 2023 Droughtmaster National Sale kicked off at Gracemere on Tuesday, with seven bulls selling for $30,000 or more.
On the first day of selling, of the 220 bulls offered, 179 sold for a clearance rate of 81 per cent, averaging $10,016 and topping at $60,000.
Top honours for day one went to lot 110, Waringle Turbo, offered by the Waringle Droughtmaster Stud, Elaman Creek, and purchased by the Waylanbar Droughtmaster Stud, Emerald.
The 18-month-old son of Glenlands D Axel, out of Waringle Style, weighed in at 726 kilograms with an EMA of 124 square centimetres, IMF of 4.1 per cent, scrotal circumference of 35 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and 9 millimetres, respectively.
Tuesday's second top price was achieved by lot 189, Sommer Limited Edition, offered by Sommer Stud Droughtmasters, Maleny. The 27-month-old son of Oasis Dundee, out of Glenlands 14605, was purchased by Vitwood Droughtmasters, Susan River.
Daniel Sommer also sold lots 190, Sommer Emblem, and 191, Sommer Element, for $30,000 a piece.
Emblem, also a 27-month-old son of Oasis Dundee, out of Glenlands 14605, was secured by Drew and Jade Gardside, Capella, while KTeam Droughtmasters, Bileola, took home Element, a 23-month-old son of Glenlands Titans, out of Vitwood Ruella.
The first to surpass the $30,000 mark was lot 36, Bryvonlea Wrangler, offered by Bryonlea Droughtmasters, Gympie, purchased by Skye Cattle Company, Alpha, for $45,000. Wrangler was a 26-month-old son of Skye Wilfred, out of Bryvonlea Edith 1192.
A price of $42,000 was outlaid for the Rutherford family's lot 116, Redskin Outlander, Redskin Droughtmasters, Morinish. The 21-month-old son of Ridgie Didge Beersonme, out of Redskin 133/5, was purchased by Roger and Jenny Underwood of Eversleigh and Wallace Vale Droughtmasters, Wallumbilla.
Sasha Mylrea, Sakensha Droughtmasters, Gogango, sold lot 153, Sakensha Heffner, a 20-month-old son of Lamont Rebel, out of Sakensha Destiny, for $32,500, to the Dudarko family, Biloela.
Another 258 bulls will go under the hammer on day two.
