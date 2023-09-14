A warmer than average winter in central Queensland has pushed grain growers to harvest their crops earlier this season.
Dry weather during the season has reduced winter production in Queensland, with ABARES forecasting the total area planted to be 1.3 million hectares in 2023-24, 14 per cent above the 10-year average and only slightly down on the area planted in 2022-23.
"Winter crop production in Queensland is forecast to decline 38 pc to 2.1 million tonnes in 2023-24.This is a downward revision from the June forecast but remains 3pc above the 10-year average," an ABARES departmental spokesperson said.
Central Queensland kicked off the winter harvest early, with the first load of wheat arriving at Yamala's CQ Inland Port in August.
GrainCorp operations general manager, Nigel Lotz said they were pleased with the initial quality coming through.
"We've started harvest slightly earlier than usual in Central Queensland with other regions to follow soon, including southern Queensland in October," Mr Lotz said.
"Recruitment has kept us busy and we now have around 150 harvest workers already working or ready to go.
"Our stackers have been moved up from the south and we're also keeping in close contact with local growers."
Mr Lotz said the company was preparing for when harvest ramps up at the end of September and into October.
Gordon and Sue Rickertt and their staff run a 6000 hectare integrated cattle and sustainable cropping enterprise at Kilcummin.
They had planted 1500 ha of lancer wheat across their two properties, Curra and Manar back in April 16 this year, in half metre spacings.
Despite receiving minimal in-crop rainfall during the winter season, son Levi Rickerrt said their wheat crop surpassed their expectations.
They received 30mm of rain back in early July and 402mm total for the year to date.
"We planted into full moisture and we only had one in-crop rainfall event in early July after the sorghum harvest," Mr Rickerrt said.
We're harvesting a touch early because it has been such a dry run for the crop.- Levi Rickertt
"The rain helped the grain fill out, which increased the crop's yield potential.
"All our wheat at Curra was planted into chickpea country, while the wheat at Manar was planted back into wheat country.
"Last season, our wheat averaged 3.5t/ha, compared to 1.9 to 2.1t/ha in 2023."
Wheat is currently trading at around $400-$450/tonne and Curra have also seen an improvement in their crop's quality, with protein up around 12.7 - 13.4 in their good paddocks.
Mr Rickertt said last season's crop was one of their best and their 1500 ha sorghum crop, which was harvested in late May, also performed exceptionally well, yielding 4.3t/ha
"It was a case of receiving rain at the right time," he said.
The team started the harvest on September 4 and finalised it on September 10.
"We're very happy with how the year has really progressed and it's really not been that bad of a year," Mr Rickertt said.
